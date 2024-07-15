July 15, 2024 at 4:42 pm

A Client Goes Into A Salon And Body Shames One Of The Employees, But Then She Gets What She Deserves When The Employee Is The One Who Completes Her Service

by Heather Hall

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

There’s an old saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, then say nothing at all.”

The only problem is that some people apparently didn’t learn this.

In the following story, you’ll find out what happens when somebody is acting completely shameful.

Let’s take a look.

Body Shamer

I went to a salon to accompany my sister. Then, a customer arrived unannounced. (This salon operates by schedule since it’s always crowded.)

And there she was, making demands even though she knew she wasn’t scheduled for today.

While waiting for her turn, she body-shamed one of the workers, who I think she knew.

“Why are you so fat, are you thriving on problems?”

Actions speak louder than words.

The worker didn’t react, but it was evident on her face that she was offended.

Then, when it was the customer’s turn, the worker who was body-shamed was the one to assist her.

It seemed like she took out her anger through the customer’s ingrown removal.

The customer was in constant pain because the worker did not make it easy for her, hahaha.

This is why you should always be nice and respectful to others.

The customer said, “Isn’t your cut too deep? It hurts so much.”

The worker responded, “No Ma’am, it’s just that your ingrown is too deep.”

It was just so satisfying to see that there was a bit of revenge.

I think it was deserved.

Well, that’s one way to get her back for that comment.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person offered some really good advice.



The next person finds the comment weird.



Here’s someone who empathizes with the body shamer.



This commenter doesn’t believe the story.



Yeah, she got what she deserved.

