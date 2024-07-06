Home Depot Customer Shared How To Get Penny Deals At The Store. – ‘He bought 20 items and only spent $13.78.’

I’m gonna go on the record and say that I think I’d buy pretty much ANYTHING if it only cost a penny.

And I mean ANYTHING.

Why not, right?

Well, I (and you, if you wish) might be in luck!

A man shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he gets items for only a penny at Home Depot.

The man said that Home Depot shoppers should approach employees and ask them if they can search for clearance items that are available at the store.

The video then shows that he bought 20 items and only spent $13.78.

Sounds alright to me!

He said, “If you’re someone who doesn’t like to bug the employees, join the free community in my bio because we post all the hidden penny items.”

Here’s what he had to say.

I might have to try that this weekend…

But it sounds like it might not be real.

