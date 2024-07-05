‘Took me ten minutes.’ – Professional Car Detailer Shows How To Wash Your Vehicle Without Damaging It

It can be pretty easy to let your vehicle get dirty and lose track of a cleaning schedule for it.

And if you’re one of those folks, today is your lucky day!

Because a young man who works as a car detailer in Brisbane, Australia was nice enough to post a video on TikTok and he showed folks how to wash their vehicles without damaging them.

The man said people can complete the whole process in less than ten minutes.

He started with tire cleaner and said, “What you do is spray it on the ground. As you can see, the tire cleaner is the green one and the pre-soak is the pink one.”

He continued, “Get your foaming brush, twist it so it’s flat, and use the soap to rinse it out. You don’t know who’s used this brush before you. People come through with their four-wheel drives, with rocks and mud and all sorts of things all over it, so you just want to rinse it out.”

He told viewers that they should only use the foaming brush on the wheels.

He then went into his splatter waxing routine, which he called “arguably the best part” of the wash, and then rinsed the car again.

Then it was time to dry. The man demonstrated how to best dry a vehicle and ended his video by saying, “Took me ten minutes. That’s how a professional detailer uses a self-serve car wash.”

Take a look at his video.

Thanks, kid.

Now get out there and get ‘er done!

