‘A couple days ago something went wrong.’ – Taco Bell Employee Reveals How He Got Scammed By A Clever DoorDash Customer

A Taco Bell employee named Caleb posted a video on TikTok and said that he was scammed by a customer in the drive-thru.

Caleb cooked at Taco Bell while he told viewers his story and said, “Has my Taco Bell ever fallen for scams? Unfortunately, this has happened a couple of times. As a matter of fact, recently, we fell for a very small scam.”

He explained, “So when people come to pick up DoorDashes, they drive through the drive-thru or come inside and say, ‘Hey, I’m picking up a DoorDash for David’ or ‘I’m picking up a DoorDash for Caleb.’ And then we give them the bag, the drinks, they go on about their day, deliver their food. But a couple days ago something went wrong with this process.”

Caleb continued, “Someone came through and was like, ‘Hey I’m picking up a DoorDash for Jerry.’ All seems well, we hand out the order, they leave, then five, ten minutes later someone comes through and says, ‘Hey, I’m picking up a DoorDash for Jerry.’ We tell them we already handed it out. Somebody already came and got it.”

The driver showed Caleb that he was the person who was supposed to pick up the order.

He said, “But he pulls up and shows on his phone that he is the one that’s supposed to pick it up. So basically, Jerry came and picked up his own food, that way when the DoorDasher brought it he would get it twice. If only we had realized this before making the food the second time.”

