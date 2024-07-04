Tenant Claimed That Her Landlord Set Her Apartment On Fire Because She Couldn’t Legally Evict Her

This is wild!

I know there’s a lot of friction between landlords and tenants, but this takes things to a new level!

A woman named Ki posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that her landlord…wait for it…set her apartment on fire because they couldn’t evict her.

The text overlay to her video reads, “When your landlord can’t legally evict you so she sets your room on fire.”

Ki showed viewers a clean room and then went into her room that was trashed and burned.

She said, “Look at that; what’d I say, nobody else’s room.”

Someone off-camera said, “Wait a minute! Are you ******* serious? There’s no ******* way.”

Ki gave viewers a tour of the wreckage and it looked like a disaster area!

Check out her video.

Ki posted a follow-up video and gave viewers an update about moving into a hotel since the fire.

Well, at least she has a place to stay…

Jeez!

That was a wild one!

The rental business is out of hand these days.

