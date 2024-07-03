Woman Pretended To Take A Nap In The Middle Of The Day And Recorded Her Husband’s Reaction

Are you ready for a nice video today?

We’re constantly bombarded with bad news, so let’s switch it up a little bit and enjoy ourselves!

A woman named Julie posted a video on TikTok that started as a set-up: how would her husband Corey react to her taking a nap on the couch in the middle of day…?

Julie set up her phone and recorded what happened. The text overlay reads, “Pretending to be asleep while he works from home to see what he does.”

She told her daughter to tell her husband that she was sleeping.

And then Corey entered the picture…

Corey felt his wife’s forehead to see if she was possibly sick and he took her glasses off.

He then told their daughter to “shh” so Mom could sleep and put a blanket over Julie.

Corey and his daughter tucked Julie in on the couch and he turned off the TV so she could get some much-needed sleep.

The video then cuts to Corey playing outside so Mom can get some rest.

What a guy!

Here’s the video.

And this is what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer wouldn’t be able to pull this off.

Another TikTokker asked a good question…

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Awww…

That was pretty wholesome!

