She Left A Drumstick Ice Cream Cone In Her Sink Overnight… And It Didn’t Melt

I’ve long suspected that a lot of foods we eat are made of things we don’t want to know about AND might even be radioactive…or something like that.

And this story from TikTok sort of/kind of confirms my theory!

A woman shared a video and showed viewers what happened when she left a Drumstick ice cream cone out…and it wasn’t pretty.

The woman said that she saw a video of someone who said that Drumstick treats do not melt so she decided to conduct her own experiment.

She left a Drumstick in her sink overnight and she was surprised by what she found.

She said, “Look at this. It hasn’t melted like a regular ice cream…It did get soft, but it definitely didn’t melt.”

Now I’m grossed out!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts…

And this individual seems to be scared by this stuff…

That doesn’t sound too appetizing, now does it…?

