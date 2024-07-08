Annoying Brother Proposed On His Wedding And Stole His Thunder, So He Announced He’s Expecting A Child At His Brother’s Wedding

Having your thunder stolen on your wedding day by your sibling can be a nightmare.

AITAH for announcing our pregnancy at my brother’s wedding after he proposed at mine. My brother said he was going to propose at my wedding. I told him no. That it was a day about myself and my wife and we did not want any distractions.

My mom lost her shiz. She said that he wanted family he night not see again for a while to be a part of the proposal. I said I did not give a shiz and that if he did it I would have him kicked out. He did it. And my mom said if I tried kicking him out she would leave too.

I just remember seething inside. My brother got married last weekend. Instead of a welcome to the family toast I used the time to announce that we were expecting our first baby.

My mom was upset but my grandmother told her to sit down and shut up. We spent most of the reception talking to family we would not see again for a while about our coming baby.

My mom says I was an ***hole for taking attention away from my brother on his wedding day. She got really mad when I reminded her that she threatened to leave my wedding if I kicked him out after he proposed.

I have the screen cap of the text messages.

