Employee Offered Advice About What People Should Do When They Start Their Work Week

If you work an hourly job and your schedule shifts from week to week, you’re going to want to pay attention to what this guy had to say.

His name is Rome and he posted a video on TikTok and gave his two cents about what he thinks workers need to do every single week on the job.

Rome told viewers, “Word of advice if you work in retail. Take a picture of your schedule every single time it is posted. Like, right when it’s posted. And let me tell you why…”

Rome said that he had March 31 until April 3 off from his job but that when he checked his schedule, it showed he was working all the way through April 7.

He continued, “Few days later, I check the schedule, I’m on the schedule a whole week. Not one, not two, but a whole week of work.”

Rome texted his boss and said he was supposed to be off work those days, but she told him that he was indeed on the schedule.

He said, “I just know you’re lying because I made plans already and I viewed my schedule. I know you’re not deceiving my eyes. You’ve lied to me.”

