Her Fashionista 12-Year-Old Daughter Wants A Blowout, But This Mom Has Had Enough. – ‘I am 39 years old and I don’t think I’ve ever had a blowout.’

There’s a time for kids to be kids, but does a hairstyle really matter and make any sort of difference?!

A mom on TikTok told how annoyed she was that her 12-year-old daughter wanted a blow out.

Chelsey G (@chelseygobbo) told viewers all about the fashion her child was rocking and then went on to be gobsmacked by her daughter’s request for an adult hairstyle.

She said: “I just took my daughter and dropped her off at youth group for the night. You guys want a little glimpse of what it’s like raising a preteen in today’s society?.”

She continued: “So, we’re driving there, fully decked out in her Nike sweatshirt, her Nike shirt, her Lululemon shorts, her Nike socks, her Nike tennis shoes, with her Apple Watch, and her little drink cup with her Lulu bag and she’s asking me on the way there, she’s like, ‘Hey Mom, when do you think I could get a blowout?”.

She explained how she responded to her daughter: “Child, I am 39 years old and I don’t think I’ve ever had a blowout. What are you talking about?”.

But it didn’t seem this response was going to stop her daughter’s aspiration for this hairstyle!

She explained how she just really wanted her hair to “flow around my face.”

The mom said: “Stop” and no, she wasn’t allowing her daughter to get this hairstyle.

It is just a hairstyle but it seems a lot of folks think it’s a step too far for a 12-year-old.

Maybe the kid just wanted to channel Barbie.

I mean that doll’s had blowouts, for sure!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Aw this is a good plan.

Ouch.

A lot of judgey folk on this one.

Some conflicting opinions on this one.

My mom definitely would have considered it a step too far.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!