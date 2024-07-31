Her Friend Wants Her To Rename The Cat She Adopted, And Keeps Calling It The Names She Chose For It

What kind of a person does this?

I’m talking about asking another person to rename their cat…

It’s bizarre, right?

That’s putting it mildly!

But that’s what we’re dealing with here, my friends.

Check out this Reddit story and see what you think.

AITA for nor letting my friend rename my cat? “I (27F) recently adopted a cat named Clover from a shelter.

Well, this is weird…

My friend Emma (27 F) helped me to get supplies and she has been supportive, but she dislikes the name Clover and keeps suggesting more “elegant” names like Seraphina or Athena. Despite my polite reminders that i want to keep the name clover, Emma continues to call her by her imagined names she wants to call Clover. I firmly asked her to stop and use Clover’s name. Emma got upset saying she deserves a say since she helped me with Clover.

Very weird!

Now Emma is distant and telling mutual friends that I am ungrateful and controlling. AITA for insisting on keeping Clover’s name?”

Check out how people reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual nailed it.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This woman sounds like a real winner, lol.

Hey, I’m just speaking the truth…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.