July 31, 2024 at 4:47 pm

Her Friend Wants Her To Rename The Cat She Adopted, And Keeps Calling It The Names She Chose For It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA

What kind of a person does this?

I’m talking about asking another person to rename their cat

It’s bizarre, right?

That’s putting it mildly!

But that’s what we’re dealing with here, my friends.

Check out this Reddit story and see what you think.

AITA for nor letting my friend rename my cat?

“I (27F) recently adopted a cat named Clover from a shelter.

Well, this is weird…

My friend Emma (27 F) helped me to get supplies and she has been supportive, but she dislikes the name Clover and keeps suggesting more “elegant” names like Seraphina or Athena.

Despite my polite reminders that i want to keep the name clover, Emma continues to call her by her imagined names she wants to call Clover.

I firmly asked her to stop and use Clover’s name. Emma got upset saying she deserves a say since she helped me with Clover.

Very weird!

Now Emma is distant and telling mutual friends that I am ungrateful and controlling.

AITA for insisting on keeping Clover’s name?”

This woman sounds like a real winner, lol.

Hey, I’m just speaking the truth…

The Sifter