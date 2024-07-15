His Boss Wouldn’t Let Him Do All Parts Of His Job To Deliver The Products On Time, So He Let The Work Pile Up And All The Clients Had To Wait

Productivity is a funny thing. You can be super busy all the time without getting anywhere.

For some bosses, that’s all the want.

The boss in this story needed to learn the hard way that his demands made no sense and he was being a ridiculous jerk. Keep reading to see the lesson this boss learned.

Make parts non stop but never get them shipped? ok boss. My role was to run a CNC router, complete the parts, and get it ready to send to the customer. Often from start to ship, my parts are only handled by me. This is not normal, normally you would someone to help complete the parts. As I am alone, I have to keep up with the machine, it makes sense to have the machine off at times during the day, while I get things completed. He starts berating me and saying that that post processing can be done by anyone in the factory. But I’m the only one who can run the machines, so I have to run them and keep them running no matter what.

The boss gets exactly what he asked for.

For the entire week, I ran those machines non stop. I did ZERO post processing as I did not have a spare minute. NOTHING was finished to stage where it could be shipped. There wasn’t even time for breaks. I made sure those machines ran without a minute of downtime. I just kept stacking the piles as high as I could. The best thing is that the urgent work is now on the bottom of this pile, and the work due next week was on top.

The boss has to face the music now.

He starts berating me on how there is no point turning the machines on at all unless the work is completed all the way and sent. He really got stuck into me, but then he’s like, “just leave the machine off for now and start completing these jobs”.

But all the urgent work was buried deep. We had to complete non-urgent work first to get it out of the way, so that we could find it. And guess who suddenly left work on time everyday and stopped working weekends…. In short, with people helping me, it took over 2 weeks to catch up and clear the backlog. Those urgent parts were at least 2 weeks late, it took a lot longer for the schedule to return to normal.

