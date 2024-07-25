His Ex-Wife Ate One Of Their Children’s Snacks, So He Snapped And Said She Needs To Shop For Her Own Food

There’s a reason why couples get divorced and stay out of each other’s hair.

AITAH for snapping at my ex wife for eating one of the kids’ lunch treats? I’m a dad of 3, ages 3, 4 and 5. I have full custody of the kids. My ex-wife currently lives with us because she either can’t or won’t work. That’s a different discussion for another post.

AITAH for snapping at her just now, when I discovered she’d eaten one of the three snack cakes I had for the kids’ lunches? While I generally don’t object to sharing food with the ex, I’ve asked her on several occasions not to eat the treats I buy for the kids because I generally apportion them equally, and plan my grocery shopping accordingly. I just went to make lunch for the kids, and one of the three remaining Zebra cakes in the package was missing. The kids are still not into pilfering food so I asked the ex if she ate one of them. She smirked and said “Yeah, sorry.”

I’m already tense over having her on my home, while I still do approximately 80 to 90 percent of the child care. This was too much. I snapped and, while I didn’t yell, I very forcefully told her she shouldn’t take their food, and that she needs to shop for herself (I’d just picked up a few things for her this morning at Walmart, because she rarely has the wherewithal to shop for herself. See a pattern here?)

She responded by telling me that she’d be open to a discussion if I didn’t use such an aggressive tone. So, am I the jerk for taking an aggressive, forceful tone, and pretty much chewing her out for once again screwing up my plans for the kids’ lunches?

