His Parents Want Him To Be More Socially Active Because All He Does Is Play Video Games, So He Decided To Spend All His Time At The Internet Cafe

You want me to be more socially active? Got it. “I’m from an Asian country and I’ve been living in a foreign country for some time and purchased my home here a few years ago. My hobby is play computer games/watch TV shows and I’ve spent a decent amount of money to set up my home for it – I have the fastest internet plan, subscription to all major streaming services etc.

My daily life is work > grocery shopping > home gaming. Every single day. My parents came at the beginning of the year to live with me as they want to experience the foreign life. They were disappointed when they found out their son does not have an active social life here and spend all his free time at home gaming. They tried to make me more socially active by telling me what events are happening that I can go to, and how they’ve been going out every day and made lots of new friends. Well not really, I know they only go to two places – the shopping center for grocery, or the local community center where there are a bunch of retired people from our home country. My parents don’t speak English I don’t even think they know how to use the public transport here.

Telling me to go out and socialise has become the topic of our dinner talk every night and the tension (especially between me and my dad) has become more and more hostile. One night when they mentioned it again I decided I’ve had enough. So I started to be more ‘socially active’ by staying at internet cafe until 11.30 PM every day. I also cancelled the internet at home. They found out the internet is not working at home and notified me. I acknowledged it. They asked me when is the internet coming back. I said its not coming back. “What? Why?” “Because I’m socialising every day. When I come home I go to bed right away. When I wake up I either go to work or go out socialising. I barely use internet at home so why do I need it?” 2 weeks later mum tells me they are going back home.”

