Mom Shares Clip Of Her Snatching A Cookie From Daughter And It’s Met with Rage

There’s a saying about never putting your hands in the cookie jar, and this mom learned the hard way!

Mom @Justagirl1551 shared a clip of herself snatching a cookie from her child and to say it was met with rage is an understatement.

And when she came out and said it was all just a joke, well, it didn’t seem like anyone was laughing.

The mom filmed herself taking the cookie from a selection her six-year-old daughter wanted.

She was in the kitchen when her boyfriend was cooking. And she decided she wanted a cookie.

“Can I have a cookie?” she asked her boyfriend.

He said no, as their daughter wanted to try one first!

“Rachel is the first one that has to get one because she wanted them and she’s in bed,” he responded.

The boyfriend went on to explain he’d made the cookies and he’d “wanted her to feel special so she gets to have the first one, so she feels special.”

But the mom snatches one and eats it on camera.

No big deal right?! Eh. Wrong.

The internet unleashed.

“That makes sense,” she told her boyfriend, smirking. “That’s very nice,” she added, walking off.

It’s only a cookie. But hey, folks were angry! Aaanngry!

Would you ever steal your kid’s cookie? It’s hard if you got a sweet tooth, right?! Ha.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Ooof!

That’s sad.

The absolute nerve.

On the other hand, it is just a cookie.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!