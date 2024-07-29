Neighbor Asks Them To Stop Hanging Out On Their Porch Because He Thinks They’re A Bad Influence, So They Completely Ignore Him And Do What They Want

It’s that time again, folks…

Time for another story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page about a neighbor who definitely overstepped their boundaries.

And it’s just…odd…

Read on and you’ll see what I’m talking about!

AITA for ignoring the neighbors? “Me (19M) and my boyfriend (22M) moved into a new apartment 2 months ago. We don’t really know our neighbors that well. Me and my boyfriend sometimes spend time on balcony, smoke, just hang out or whatever. There’s also a balcony right next to us. We recently noticed that there’s a boy (13) who usually came out and sat there too. We said hi to him one time and didn’t pay much attention to him.

Say what?

2 weeks ago his dad came over to our house and asked us to keep it down and not hang out shirtless outside (My boyfriend has done that 2 times), smoke and be loud in general because he doesn’t want his son seeing all of that. I told him we wouldn’t smoke outside anymore and that’s it. We continued hanging out on balcony like normal and that kid comes out only when we’re outside too. We’ve don’t pay attention to him, dad left the note, reminding us about his “request”, we just ignored it.

This is bizarre.

A few days ago we met while I was going out and he asked me if I read the note, I was like yeah, but we’re not gonna stop using the balcony. He said that I was acting like a inconsiderate jerk. I just ignored him. He has left like 5 more notes since that and we’ve been ignoring him. My sister was here yesterday and he read the note so I told her about it and she said that we were acting childish by straight up ignoring him and we could just talk to him like adults.”

Let’s see what people had to say about this.

This guy’s neighbor sounds like a real winner.

No lie!

