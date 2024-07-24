Neighbor Lied About Her Dogs Barking And Got Her In Trouble With The Landlord, So She Made Sure To Make Their Lives Miserable

Apartment living isn’t for everyone.

I mean, there are certainly upsides when compared to living in a detached home, but having neighbors all around you certainly isn’t one of them.

When one of them comes for your dogs, you do what you have to do.

Check out the details of how this woman got revenge on her lying neighbors.

Downstairs neighbor worked nights and would lie. So I made noise on purpose. My husband and I moved into a 3rd story apartment with my two dogs. The neighbor below me worked nights. It was during COVID and both my husband and I were working from home, so naturally we made noise during the day. We took our dogs to the dog park every day (luxury of working from home), and multiple walks so they would mostly just sleep. Also – they’re not young. 5, and 9.

They were definitely making noise.

Well I guess my neighbor below us really hated the situation, I don’t doubt we were making noise….. we were there 24/7, living and working, walking around, having s*x, in and out for the dogs….

But the complaint was a total fabrication.

she called the apartment complex and put in a complaint saying we kept our dogs on the balcony and they bark all day. Biggest lie. And the apartment complex has a rule about leaving your dogs on the balcony unattended. So, she knew this could get us in trouble. We got MULTIPLE calls. “We’ve told you, you can’t leave your dogs on the balcony” I eventually snapped, “did you see my dogs on the balcony?! They’re not!”

So, they figured they might as well give up on playing nice.

So after that I made sure to do laundry all day every day and maybe got a little more heavy footed. Don’t lie to get my family in trouble just because you work nights and we don’t and it’s covid and i’m living and working from home. The calls stopped.

You don’t mess with a person’s dogs!

Unless you want to get pooped on.

