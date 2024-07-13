Neighbors Let Their Dog Swim In The Neighborhood Pool, So They Let Him Have It

As a dog lover, I gotta say that I’m all for pooches taking a dip…if someone owns their own pool.

AITA for being upset about a neighbor letting their dog swim in the community pool? “I live in a condo that is right next to the shared community pool. Went onto my patio to grill and saw a group out there I hadn’t seen around before throwing a tennis ball into the pool and letting their full grown Lab hop in and retrieve it.

I thought it was gross and inconsiderate given it’s a shared pool for the community. The owner sees me on my patio and says “sorry” unprompted.

I told him I didn’t think it was cool and it escalated into an argument. He says he’s offended by my two young kids being in the pool (we were in earlier with them) because they pee in the pool. They don’t, he’s just assuming they do. Feeling bad about losing my cool with this guy. AITA or is it reasonable to be upset about a neighbor letting their dog hop in a shared community pool?”

I love dogs, but this is kind of gross…

