New Neighbor Is Allergic To A Homeowner’s Prized Roses, And The Plant Mysteriously Starts Getting Smaller. So The Homeowner Hatches A Plan To Catch Them In The Act.

AITA for threatening to call the cops on my neighbor after I found out she was cutting my roses? So I (25F) have lived in my house my entire life. My parents moved and gave it to me when I turned 21. Ever since I was born, we have had roses in our yard. Well I recently got a new neighbor (31F) and she is apparently allergic to my roses. She lives right next door and won’t stop complaining about my roses.

I don’t want to get rid of them. I think she should’ve considered that I had plants when she first went to buy the house. It’s not like it was the cheapest option or anything, I live in a pretty expensive neighborhood. A few days ago I came home from work and found pieces of my rose bush on the ground. At first I thought nothing of it, but it kept happening. I decided to get a camera in my front yard so I would know what was going on. I came home yesterday and checked the cameras, and there she is. Clear as day you could see my neighbor (wearing some mask) chopping away at my bushes.

I was obviously outraged when I saw the footage and went up to her door and threatened to call the police if I saw her do it again. She called me selfish and rude, that I should have taken the roses out because she was allergic. I’m not getting rid of my roses. It’s not my fault she’s allergic and chose to buy a house next to someone who grows roses. She says that she could get hurt, but I don’t think it’s my problem. AITA?

