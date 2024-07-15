People Love This Wholesome Video Of President Jimmy Carter Shaking Hands On A Plane

There’s so much misery in the world and a lot of that is with politics, so we all need reminding of a good presidential moment, right?

We have an election looming and whether you’re Republican or Democrat, one thing is for sure, politics can be kinda messy and miserable.

That’s why clips like this one, of former president Jimmy Carter being delightful, are so happy-making.

You’ll be able to see why @JayShef couldn’t help but share.

He might be a former president but Jimmy Carter acted every inch the presidential inspiration when he shook every passenger’s hand on a plane.

And happily, too!

The viral moment took place in 2017 when Carter was the sprightly age of 92.

James Parker Sheffield shared the clip on X. The video shows the ex president smiling as he shakes everyone’s hand.

James explained how the plane was flying to Washington D.C from Atlanta.

He wrote: “Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta.”

And incredibly another person wrote on X they’d seen Carter doing the same thing 25 years earlier!

Now, do you feel like you just had your faith restored in presidents a little bit?!

Watch the full clip here:

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — James Parker Sheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

All the love for this ex president!

Was he the GOAT when it comes to presidents!

Respect for gentlemen!

We love to see it.

In fact, we’re desperate for it these days.

