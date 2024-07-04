She Asked Her Brother To Get The Biggest Carton Of Eggs They Had, But Now The Yolk’s On Her

Often, stories in the Malicious Compliance section of Reddit feature bad bosses, mistreated employees, or crazy customers.

This story is not any of those things, but rather a delightful tale of playful sibling rivalry and a prankster younger brother who got the last laugh.

Check it out!

Egg-xpect the unexpected So I was just listening to some ripe, red wheel, and Rslash And it made me think of something I did a couple years ago. So for some context, I was living with my sister and her husband in their apartment being an unofficial tenant while going to college. I graduated high school in 2020 so I missed the prom because of the “you know what”.

We all know what, unfortunately.

I did pay for half the rent while living there.

Sounds like the brother is keeping up his share of the bargain, and the two siblings have a solid relationship.

Me and my sister get along really well so every once in awhile while living there we do things like go to the zoo and check out some play. She even took us us to the adult prom that some Church was hosting.

They had a great opportunity to spend some time bonding and hanging out.

So, anyway, on to the story you wanted to read. one day my sister was working on something on her laptop. She asked me to if I could go to the grocery store and pick up some things for her. It was my day off from work so I said “okay”. I don’t remember all of what the list said, but I do remember she told me to get some eggs and she specifically told me “To get the largest one they got.”

Giving a teenage boy the freedom to make a decision? You know he was rubbing his hands together to see how he could have some fun with this one.

I knew she meant she wanted to get one dozen, but when I saw the fresh farm eggs that have like 60 eggs in one box I knew what I had to do. I’m pretty sure the other customers at the store saw me with a big smile on my face looking at that box.

Oh this is too good. How is his sister going to react?

So I bought the 60 egg box along with the other groceries and headed back to my sister’s apartment. My sister’s face was like gasping goldfish when she saw the box I sat on the table. I looked at her and said ” You did say the biggest one they got”

BOOM. Got her. Wonder if she will really lay into him for it?

Thank goodness she married a chef because we had a lot of delicious foods with eggs in them for a while. I might have accidentally converted them into buying boxes of eggs instead of the cartons.

He got a good laugh, and some good meals out of this. The perfect harmless prank.

So yeah this story isn’t really about getting even with a terrible boss or some crazy Karen. It’s just the brother messing with his older sister. You could say that was an EGGcellent malicious compliance. (Insert cricket noises)

Oh no he didn’t.

I’ll just see myself out.

A great story. A perfect bad joke.

I am sure the readers at Reddit have plenty to add. Let’s take a look at the comment section (it doesn’t disappoint).

You know that folks were going to crack some yolks. I mean jokes.

The pun parade continues.

This commenter shelled out several punny responses.

One commenter had another potential outcome.

And someone always has to encourage people to go bigger.

These two siblings have an eggscelent relationship and can laugh when the yolk’s on them!

This is the stuff dreams are made of!

