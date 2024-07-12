She Doesn’t Want An Open Bar At Her Wedding, But Some Guests Are Calling Her Controlling And The Fun Police

People’s weddings are very personal, and every couple envisions a different type of day.

That said, when you’re inviting your closest friends and family to a party, you generally want to make sure that they have a good time, too.

This couple really didn’t want an open bar, but it’s how they went about informing guests about this decision that really seemed to rub some people the wrong way.

AITA for not offering an open bar at my wedding?

My fiancé and my wedding invites have started arriving, along with the invites is a few things we felt we should outline before the guests arrive to the reception.

We have decided to not include an open bar. I come from an alcoholic heavy family and simply don’t feel comfortable being around people who are drinking heavily.

Instead, my fiancé and I have decided to have a drink ticket like service instead. With that service we’ve been able to customize how we want alcoholic beverages being handled at our reception and the venue says this kind of service happens all the time there, it was their suggestion in fact, so I didn’t think it would be this big of a deal.

With the invitations was a card with the expectations one is to expect from the ceremony and the reception. I didn’t want to shock people when they arrived so I figured the cards would be a nice, classy heads up for our guests. The drink service bit of the card said, essentially, that alcoholic drinks were limited to two per of age guest, the “tickets” are non-transferable, and like the other beverages offered would need to be ordered from your seat at your assigned table. Drinks were also to be enjoyed at your assigned table.

Now, their guests are accusing them of being controlling.

I’ve been called a lot of rude things after family (both sides) and friends are receiving their cards. My fiancé has as well but a little less so. The most common being “bridezilla” but I did have an uncle reach out to me and say I’m an a-hole for trying to, “spoil the fun of a wedding reception.” The response has been mostly negative and has been from all sides of family and friends and now my head is swirling as I try to figure out what to do. So, AITA because I’ve set my reception up like this and am not offering an open bar instead?

I’m not a big drinker but as an adult, I take offense at someone insisting I sit down to eat or drink.

I mean, you have to trust people a little!

