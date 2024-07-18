She Let Her Neighbor’s Kid Ride Her Horse, But When She Had To Sell It They Didn’t Want To Buy. Now They’re Mad Their Daughter Doesn’t Have A Horse To Ride.

There’s nothing quite like doing a favor for someone only to have it blow up in your face.

AITA for not letting the neighbor kid ride my horse? I (24f) had 4 horses. 1) retired competition horse that I love with my whole heart 2) current competition horse 3) my breeding stud 4) extra horse for my family and friends to ride. My neighbor (12f) used to come and ride the extra horse. After I could trust her to be safe around the barn she was allowed to come ride whenever she wanted. She would often come spend time with the extra horse either riding or just cleaning out his stall.

Well I got the great opportunity to buy a mare that would not only move me up in competition level, but would be an excellent match for my stud to get my name out in the performance horse world as a breeder. The problem is I had to sell the extra horse to afford the mare. I offered him first to the neighbors since the girl was so bonded to him but they declined. I told them they were welcome to keep him at my house for free, they just had to provide the feed, but they didn’t want to do that.

I tried to make it work keeping all 5, but I couldn’t afford it with the cost of feed.

I tried to let the neighbor girl ride my current competition horse, but she’s still learning and let him get away with some problem behaviors that threw off my last competition score. The new horse and I aren’t ready to start competing yet as we’re both working on getting in sync, so I still need the current competition horse to be functional. The stud horse is way too much horse for her, and my retired horse is only for the littles now (my 8 year old nephew is even getting to the point he rides him harder than he should now, that horse earned his retirement).

So I told her and her parents that until my new competition horse is ready, she just can’t come ride any more. She’s welcome to spend time with them, but I don’t want her on the horse.

They called me AH for “taking away her only source of joy” when they are just horses and they never expected me to actually sell the other horse (they were there the day he was sold and I even gave them one last chance before he was loaded on the trailer too buy him).

I told them that it would probably be just the winter off and she can probably start riding again in 6 months but right now I don’t want to risk my standings. I thought about doing lessons on the current competition horse so I was there and could teach her how to correct the problem behaviors, but our schedules don’t match up.

She is devastated, and her parents are trashing my name. I feel like the AH, but I also feel like I tried everything to let her ride. So AITA?

