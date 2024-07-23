She’s Trying To Get Her And Her Husband Back On Their Feet Financially, But He Refuses To Stop Lending His Parents Money

When you share a bank account with someone, you are also giving them power over you.

Some couples treat the account as an honor system, but even the most trusting people have their limits.

The woman in this story reached hers.

Check out how she got control of their finances.

AITA for separating my finances from my husband because he won’t quit giving his parents money? Me and my husband have been together for over nine years and separating our finances never occurred to me until this past year. I’m the saver and he’s the spender. In the beginning it didn’t bother me because we had two incomes and wasn’t rich but lived comfortably.

Their differences start becoming harder and harder to reconcile.

A few years ago my husband was in a bad car wreck and can no longer work so I became the sole breadwinner. He now gets disability but that was a four year process. In that time we dwindled our savings to nothing and came close to losing everything. Our debt mounted and there was nothing I could do. When he received his backpay I only asked him to pay off his vehicle, a loan in which I’ve paid over 50 grand on in the last few years, and put some in savings. He did neither. Instead he blew the money. Loaning over 10 grand to his family and paying nothing towards the debt we created. During this time I was able to save some money from my paycheck but not much and had plans to pay some debts off once I have enough saved. He knew I was saving to do this. About a month ago I noticed over 700 missing out our savings. He said loaned it to my parents. I asked when he was going to receive it back because that money was already spent and I needed it. He said I don’t know when they can afford to.

Once this straw broke the camel’s back, she takes drastic action.

I blew up. He didn’t ask me, we didn’t speak about it. He did it behind my back because he knew it would **** me off and I would say no if he asked. We had a huge fight. I figured after that fight he would stop. But no… Yesterday I checked my account and another thousand dollars was gone. Gone where u ask? He gave it his parents. I’m so mad I see red. I flat out told him that as of today I’m done with his parents. I’ll pay half the household bills buy our food and that’s it. If he wants to lend all his disability to them fine but I’m not gonna go bust my ass 60 hours a week so he can keep giving our money away. So AITA for going to the bank and withdrawing all the money I put there and opening a new account he don’t have access to? He seems to think I am and says that I should want to make his parents happy. I would like to see them happy I just don’t want to pay for that happiness.

