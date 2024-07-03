Mechanics Got Real About The Maximum Number of Miles They’d Be Comfortable With On A Used Car

If you were in the market to buy a car, what would be the maximum amount of miles that you’d feel comfortable with on a used vehicle?

That was the topic of this TikTok video, and mechanics from an automotive repair shop weighed in on that big question.

A person walked around the shop and asked the mechanics working there, “What’s the max amount of mileage you’d buy on a used car?”

The first mechanic said, “100,000.”

The second answered, “Probably 150,000.”

A third worker replied, “That’s tough because it depends on the manufacturer. But I’d say, 60,000 is a good place to start.”

As for the next couple of mechanics who were asked the big question?

They both had the same answer: 100,000 miles.

Sounds like useful advice to me!

Check out the video.

@genuineautomotiveatx What’s the most amount of mileage you’d feel comfortable purchasing on a used car? ♬ original sound – Genuine Automotive

Any kind of advice from a mechanic is good advice.

At least, when they’re not trying to swindle you out of cash.

