Mechanics Got Real About The Maximum Number of Miles They’d Be Comfortable With On A Used Car
by Matthew Gilligan
If you were in the market to buy a car, what would be the maximum amount of miles that you’d feel comfortable with on a used vehicle?
That was the topic of this TikTok video, and mechanics from an automotive repair shop weighed in on that big question.
A person walked around the shop and asked the mechanics working there, “What’s the max amount of mileage you’d buy on a used car?”
The first mechanic said, “100,000.”
The second answered, “Probably 150,000.”
A third worker replied, “That’s tough because it depends on the manufacturer. But I’d say, 60,000 is a good place to start.”
As for the next couple of mechanics who were asked the big question?
They both had the same answer: 100,000 miles.
Sounds like useful advice to me!
Check out the video.
@genuineautomotiveatx
What’s the most amount of mileage you’d feel comfortable purchasing on a used car?
Here’s how people reacted.
Any kind of advice from a mechanic is good advice.
At least, when they’re not trying to swindle you out of cash.
