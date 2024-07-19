Employee Had An Agreement With Their Boss Regarding What Hours They Work, So When The New GM Refuses To Honor The Agreement, They Quit And The New Boss Gets Fired

Having a job you’re good at is a blessing.

And when you combine that with an understanding boss, you’ve usually got a pretty great gig.

So, what happens when your boss gets promoted, and the new manager refuses to honor a pre-arranged deal?

Do you continue working there? Or do you quit and find a better job?

In today’s story, someone finds themself in that very predicament.

Let’s see how they handle it.

Dumb boss cut my hours and cost lost his job So, from the age of 16 to 20, I worked at a 24-hour fast food joint. After having worked there for so long, I was VERY good at what I did, to the point where I could handle the entire store by myself as long as needed, with little to no drops in customer satisfaction or speed. When I was 19, my grandfather got sick, which was really hard because I loved him to bits.

Having a good working relationship with your boss is always a good thing.

My boss and I were close, so we worked out a deal where he would schedule me a ton and I would essentially be on call for any time he needed someone to cover a shift. I would also work a straight 24-hour shift on Monday (the busiest day) and be alone for 8 hours of it. All these hours resulted in me getting around 10-15 hours of overtime per week, sometimes more. This actually saved him money, because one guy working for 17 bucks an hour at time and a half was cheaper than paying 3 guys 15 an hour to do the same work; allowing him to make WAY bigger profits.

The best agreements benefit everyone.

This allowed him more leeway and rep with Corporate, meaning he would get bigger bonuses, and he could give me a raise after around 6 months citing how well I worked. The other part was that I got a week off a month to visit my grandfather and assist him with his care or anything else I needed, while the extra money allowed for me to help pay for his treatment. Our agreement went on for a year before he was promoted to regional manager, which was a big jump. He got the raise cause our store was making like 15% more than the next highest performer while being in a less traveled area.

When something works, it’s best not to change it.

The new manager who took over for him was a real piece of work. My manager told him of our deal and he scoffed and said it was dumb because of how much overtime he would be paying me. My boss just shrugged because, even if the stores performance dropped, he would just look even better. And so my hours were lowered to like 30 a week, yet he was still calling me in and scheduling me to work solo 8 hours and full 24-hour shifts.

Angry, the person quit their job and got the last laugh.

So, I was working bad hours but getting paid less. He also stopped the week off a month so I couldn’t see my grandfather. So, I quit, and he soon realized that he messed up. I heard from my boss that the store’s profits dropped to 15% LOWER than the next lowest store in the region rather than district. The new GM was fired shortly after for somehow dropping 125% in profits and the guy tried to blame me for quitting. Nothing fancy I just put in my 2 week notice, but I thought it was funny.

Wow! That new boss obviously doesn’t work well with others.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

The last part of this comment is so true!

This person has an excellent point.

Here’s a much different take on the situation.

This person doesn’t view the original deal as a positive at all.

If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it.

The new manager should’ve left well enough alone.

