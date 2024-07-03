They Sent Him A Bill For 13 Cents And Demanded He Pay So They Could Close The Account. He Overpaid By 1 Cent So It Would Stay Open.

Automation is great until it isn’t, and too many times, it ends up costing companies more than it saves them.

Like in this case, where a man got a bill for literal pennies and then was harrassed to “get the account closed.”

He paid, but with a little middle finger to make sure the account stayed open after all.

Overpaid a reassessment charge The federal government here has a dedicated company they use for relocating employees that are being moved for work purposes (police, military, etc). After I moved last year, everything was paid, done up, and signed off. This was a move worth thousands of dollars…

Last week I received an email telling me my claims had been reviewed and I owed $0.13. The only reason I even paid attention to it was that they sent a follow-up email a few days later requesting that I clear up the account.

So, I followed the steps they so clearly laid out, added them to my online banking vendors, and re-paid the ‘debt’. Sort of. They will now discover that I overpaid them by a penny. Absolutely useless these days, but it’s enough to keep the account active, and hopefully irritate the first real person to look at the ledgers.

