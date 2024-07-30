Employee Was Berated By Mean Customers, So He Pretends To Forget Their Names To Get Back At Them

Anyone who works in customer service knows that many customers expect the royal treatment, no matter how much they’re paying.

After being continually belittled, this employee found a subtle way to remind entitled patrons that the world doesn’t revolve around them.

“Forgetting” customer names I recently started doing this to entitled customers who berate me over the phone and who don’t seem to understand that their little piddly orders don’t make them king of the world. Whenever they call and ask for the status of their orders or tell me the need to speak to my boss I go, “Sure, let me look into that,” or, ” Yes, let me see if he’s available.”

I end the sentence with “I’m sorry, but may I ask who I’m speaking with?” For some reason, that drives them up the walls.

One customer went, “How can you not know who I am by now!”

And I just replied, ” I’m sorry about that sir, I deal with a lot of customers on a daily basis.” Guess this makes them feel as though they’re not important…

