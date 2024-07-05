‘He gets it up to 41 miles per hour in this small parking lot.’ – Hotel Guest Claims A Valet Took Her Car For A Joy Ride

I definitely would not be happy about this…

A TikTokker named Betsy talked to viewers about what happened when she dropped her car off with a valet…and that’s when things got interesting!

Betsy asked viewers, “Just curious how you guys would feel if someone was driving your car like this in a valet parking lot?”

Her video shows dashcam footage of HER car outside of a hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Betsy said, “Watch the driver do complete stops and then pedal to the metal starts to see how fast he could get our vehicle to go. Also, notice you’ll hear the seatbelt alarm dinging ’cause he’s not wearing a seatbelt.”

She said that she got alerts on her phone from her car that said the car was experiencing “heavy breaking” and “heavy acceleration.”

Betsy added, “I mean, it is a hot car. It’s got a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with a zero-to-60 in 4.4 seconds.”

But she wasn’t happy about the situation and said, “He gets it up to 41 miles per hour in this small parking lot.”

Betsy told hotel staff about what happened and told viewers, “Supposedly, this employee was terminated.”

She was given a free night at the hotel, but she said, “I’m more concerned about the safety of other pedestrians that may have been in the area or even the driver, himself, who clearly was not wearing a seat belt.”

Check out what happened.

I wonder if that employee actually got fired…

They’re lucky something worse didn’t happen.

