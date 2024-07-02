‘This was the eighth conversation I’d have for this job.’ – Job Seeker Says Employer Withheld Important Information Until The Last Interview And It’s An Alarming Trend

Looking for a job SUCKS…

And that definitely includes interviewing for jobs…especially when hiring managers waste your precious time!

A TikTokker named Sean talked to viewers about what annoyed the heck out of him during a series of job interviews for a new gig.

Sean asked viewers, “Why do jobs always wait until the final round of interviews to reveal extremely important relevant information?”

Sean said, “I had a final round yesterday, and at the end, she was like, ‘Oh, and by the way, this job requires you to work every third weekend.’

I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Is it like a full workday? Is it just like logging in and checking a few things?’

And she’s like, ‘Oh, it’ll probably be like four to five hours on both Saturday and Sunday, every third weekend.’”

He added, “Like, girl, how did this not come up until now? This was the eighth conversation I’d have for this job.”

Sean told viewers about another job he interviewed for recently and said, “I was told that I would have to be on call every now, and then he was like, ‘Oh, you know, it won’t be too often, maybe once every few months.’

And so then I go on to Glassdoor and I’m looking up reviews that have ‘on-call’ in them. And everyone is like, ‘Beware! In the interviews, they’re going to tell you that it’s not often that you’re on call, and then it’s going to be like every other week.’

There were at least a solid 10 reviews that said that.”

He continued, “It’s just like those are very relevant deciding factors when you’re interviewing for a job that’s supposed to be Monday through Friday, nine to five. It’s good to know if you’re going to be working every third weekend.

So then, for them to just like slip it in kind of near the end, it’s like, what do you expect?”

Sean added, “The candidate is going to find out eventually if they get the job and then what? Do you just hope to trick them into working on the weekends by forcing them to accept before telling them and there was no mention of either time in the job description?”

He ended his video by saying, “Like, it just seems so sneaky.”

Indeed…

Here’s the video.

And here’s how people reacted.

Don’t waste my time!

Please and thank you!

