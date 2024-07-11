This Polished Cybertruck Is Like Sharing The Road With Roaming Mirrors

People have a lot of complaints about Tesla.

Honestly, a lot more complaints than positive things to say, right?

Now, folks are saying that not only is the Cybertruck hideously ugly, that a really clean one is a huge hazard on the road.

The car in question belongs to Tyson Garvin, who had it polished to a mirrored finish over the course of a week. He said he knew the day he ordered one that this is how he wanted it to look.

“I didn’t like it when I first got it. It was actually very dirty when I picked it up. It was a very bad delivery experience. And just the look of it – the dull stainless steel isn’t evenly brushed.”

Other customers have encountered similar issues, as well as a note in the owner’s manual that advises against washing the car in direct sunlight.

There’s a reason carmakers don’t use stainless steel on exteriors, but you know Tesla doesn’t like to run with the crowd.

The experiment has resulted in glaring fit and finish issues.

For everyone besides Gavin – who loves how his car looks now that it’s shiny – the reflective car seems like a horrible idea.

The Cybertruck has already been criticized for being a “death trap on wheels” for pedestrians, and that was before the week-long buff.

“Looks cool, but will surely annoy and blind all the other drivers on the road,” says one. “Seems extremely unsafe, essentially driving around with mirrors on your car.”

Gavin doesn’t seem to care, but that kind of seems like a trend on the road these days.

Here’s hoping the next time you see one it will be on a cloudy day.

