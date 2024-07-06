July 6, 2024 at 6:27 pm

Shopper Was Caught On Camera Swapping Expensive Laundry Detergent For Cheaper, But Then Steals The Bottle Anyway

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

Surveillance cameras are everywhere, friends!

So, if you’re gonna try to be sneaky and get away with things, you better think again!

Security camera footage showed a woman in a store filling up a bottle of laundry detergent with another bottle from a shelf.

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

The woman appeared to smell the detergent in one bottle, then did the same to another bottle before she was satisfied enough to STEAL it.

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

And then it was pouring time!

The woman did her detergent swap and then it was time to go!

Classy!

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

Here’s the video.

@rodrigoortiz912

♬ sonido original – Rodrigo Ortiz

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer doesn’t see anything bad going on here.

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

Another viewer made a funny/scary comment.

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

And this TikTokker said powder is the way to go.

Source: TikTok/@rodrigoortiz912

Caught in the act!

Busted!

