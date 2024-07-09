This Starbucks Customer Has A Tip For Snapping Up $3.35 Venti Espressos

A Starbucks coffee can set you back over $7 these days and frankly, who’s got that as spare change with inflation still biting!

So, where there’s a hack – there’s a way and this TikToker has one method that could just end up getting you a budget friendly coffee.

TikToker @98.ways showed her followers how she’d ordered on the Starbucks app and got herself a cheap venti espresso drink for under $4.

She selected Cold Coffees then Iced Espresso and customize, then Blonde Roast Espresso under the Espresso & Shot Options.

She then selected Toppings, where she opted for four pumps of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup and Cinnamon Powder.

But she wasn’t done there and it’s kinda feeling like a work of art at this stage.

She selected a helping of caramel syrup, extra ice and an extra splash of heavy whipping cream. And of course venti as the cup size.

Despite there being eight options – the total for this coffee was $4.35. And then she used 25 rewards points to knock it down to $3.35. Staggering!

She told her followers: “If you order on the app, you’ll always have at least 25 … which is what I used!! But if it’s your first order it’s still $1.25 cheaper than ordering in store!”.

Maybe this hack might help you save some cash along the way!

But some followers weren’t happy with the hack reminding the TikToker that there’s a boycott of Starbucks going on right now.

