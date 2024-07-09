This Starbucks Customer Has A Tip For Snapping Up $3.35 Venti Espressos
by Laura Lynott
A Starbucks coffee can set you back over $7 these days and frankly, who’s got that as spare change with inflation still biting!
So, where there’s a hack – there’s a way and this TikToker has one method that could just end up getting you a budget friendly coffee.
TikToker @98.ways showed her followers how she’d ordered on the Starbucks app and got herself a cheap venti espresso drink for under $4.
She selected Cold Coffees then Iced Espresso and customize, then Blonde Roast Espresso under the Espresso & Shot Options.
She then selected Toppings, where she opted for four pumps of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup and Cinnamon Powder.
But she wasn’t done there and it’s kinda feeling like a work of art at this stage.
She selected a helping of caramel syrup, extra ice and an extra splash of heavy whipping cream. And of course venti as the cup size.
Despite there being eight options – the total for this coffee was $4.35. And then she used 25 rewards points to knock it down to $3.35. Staggering!
She told her followers: “If you order on the app, you’ll always have at least 25 … which is what I used!! But if it’s your first order it’s still $1.25 cheaper than ordering in store!”.
Maybe this hack might help you save some cash along the way!
But some followers weren’t happy with the hack reminding the TikToker that there’s a boycott of Starbucks going on right now.
@98.ways
I put everyone on the mobile orders at starbucks! ☕️ A venti carmel macchiato is orginally $5.45 with no milk substitution +.80 for a sub🥛 Save your coins and get stars with the online order #starbucksdrinks #starbuckshack #starbucksrecipe #starbuckscoffee #starbuckssecretmenu
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Controversy…
The boycott was brought up by a number of folks.
Aaaaaah!
I guess you never know what you’re going to get.
That said, it might be worth a try.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.