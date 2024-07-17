Woman Recorded What Happened When She Left Her Very Good Dog Alone With Her Cheeseburger

Every dog parent knows how much their pooch loves human food and that leaving some around is gonna tempt that pet beyond belief.

So, when this dog owner left her cheeseburger and some human snacks around to test her dog’s behavior, most of us probably thought the dog would chow down for life.

Dogs are, if nothing else, surprising.

The young woman said into her camera: “Umm can you guys just watch my cheeseburger please while I go to the bathroom? Thanks.”

She leaves behind a sumptuous looking cheeseburger in front of the dog, whose face looks guilt-ridden as soon as she steps away.

The pooch licks his lips. This is tense. He just wants that meat so bad but he doesn’t look at the plate.

In fact it seems he MUST not look at that plate!

Finally, within a minute or so, the woman returns.

But for that poor dog that no doubt, seemed like forever!

She came back, sat down in front of that burger and said “Thank you.”

I’m sorry but that dog needs a treat human and now!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Aw sympathy for the doggo!

Folks showing love for this dog!

We learned some fun facts!

My dog would never.

We can all agree that is a very good dog.

That cheeseburger looks so yummy I think I might have stolen it if I’d been there!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.