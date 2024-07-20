Car Owner Said A Dealership Disabled Her Vehicle After A Late Payment And Caused Her To Be Stranded. – ‘Not even a week late. They cut my car off.’

I’ve been hearing more and more stories lately about car dealerships disabling the cars of customers remotely if bills haven’t been paid…and here’s another one!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about something unexpected that happened when she was driving her car.

She told viewers, “My car note isn’t even a week late. It is due on the 4th of April. Today is the 9th. I told them I’m going to pay it this Friday. Not even a week late. They cut my car off.”

The woman was stranded in a Planet Fitness parking lot.

When she called the company, they told her they would reactivate her car so she could drive home and then it would be cut off again.

She said, “I don’t want to have a car that has the power to cut off my car, and it’s not even a week late, so I’m just—I’m finna give this car back, honestly.”

What a strange turn of events!

Talk about being stuck in a bad situation!

This sounds like a case of an overzealous employee.

