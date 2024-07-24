Travel Advisor Warns People Against Faking A Disability To Get Accommodations At Disney. – ‘The guest will be permanently barred.’

Amusement parks are a lot of fun, but going to one presents a lot of complications if you have a disability.

That’s why the Disney Parks have the Disability Access Service (DAS) program to make park experiences more accessible for people with chronic illness or disabilities.

However, according to @stephpetersautismtravel, a travel advisor for people with disabilities, “You can actually get banned from Disney (Parks) if they catch that you lied during the DAS signup process.”

Her video on this topic has gone viral.

Unfortunately, some people try to use the program fraudulently and Stephanie wants people to stop.

She read the policy for her viewers: “The guest will be permanently barred from entering Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort” if they lied to seek DAS access.

And that’s not all.

“Any previously purchased annual passes, magic key passes, tickets and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

So you not only lose the privilege of going, but you lost all the money you spent to access the park.

And it is very expensive.

So “If you don’t need DAS, Do not apply to DAS,” Stephanie says.

“It’s really a disservice to those who truly need that system in place.”

Many people with disabilities responded that were concerned they’d be accused of fraud.

It was good to learn about different types of disabilities and how they affect people.

Some people shared their rejection stories. This one is sad.

Surely cast members aren’t the ones making the decision, though. I totally get her apprehension, though.

It made me sad to see so many people have reason to think they’ll be mistakenly accused of fraud.

Please, never assume you understand someone’s disability just by looking at them.

You don’t.

