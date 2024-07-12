When His Sister-In-Law Was Venting About Being A Teacher, He Couldn’t Stop Himself From Stating His Opinion About Her Job

It’s not easy being a teacher, and nobody knows that better than teachers.

In today’s story, a teacher is casually discussing her job with her sister, but her brother-in-law overhears their conversation.

Let’s see how it all plays out…

AITA For Telling My SIL She Shouldn’t Be a Teacher If She Can’t Put One Day Behind The Other? My SIL is 30. She’s a middle school teacher. I have zero clue on whether she’s the most hated teacher, the best teacher, most liked teacher, or whatever, but this is about something that happened last weekend.

This happened during the summer.

School year is way past over, and my SIL lives South, so she drove over. She and my wife were talking about job experiences or whatever, and my SIL brought up some experiences with students; the normal.

She shared detailed experiences she had teaching.

She said something about student doing x, she did y, student got punishment, next day, SIL acts a certain way toward student. In the “I’m not finished with yesterday” type way. She had many examples of this same behavior.

He couldn’t stop himself from saying something.

And I say “Honestly, if you can’t put one day behind the other, especially when it comes to conflicts with children, teaching probably isn’t for you.” Eventually, when SIL leaves, my wife says that was “rude,” but in my opinion, I was saying it how it is. AITA? SIL seemed to brush over my comment, after that one awkward moment of silence.

Is it rude to think you know everything about someone else’s career? This person thinks the answer is obvious.

This reader knows that teaching isn’t easy.

Another vote for staying out of conversations you know nothing about.

This person pointed out that he shouldn’t have judged his SIL.

This reader pointed out that the OP wasn’t even part of the conversation!

His sister-in-law should’ve been able to vent about her career without getting judged for it!

