A Friend Invited Her On A Weekend Trip, But Got Annoyed With Her For Not Knowing What She Wanted To Do. So After She Embarrassed Her She Decided To Cancel Their Plans And Leave Early.

Miscommunication or lack of communication can cause a lot of problems in relationships.

In today’s story, one friend is mad at the other friend but doesn’t tell her until it’s too late to fix it.

Now, the other friend wonders if she did something wrong.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for leaving the trip early after being embarrassed at dinner? Last year, my friend, Kelsey, moved to a new city about 4 hours away. She invited me up to stay the weekend and I said sure. While planning, she asked what I wanted to do. I said I don’t mind, she could arrange whatever. As long as I can hang out with her, it’s all good. The one thing I did plan was for us to go to a concert that Sunday afternoon that both of us were looking forward to!

OP thought she was having a fun outing with her friend.

Saturday, we went out into the city and were walking around. She’d point to various shops and I’d say sure. We’d go in, look around. I thought we were having a good time. She did ask me a couple of times what I wanted to do and I said I didn’t know, if she knew of anything fun, let me know. But I also said just what we were doing was nice. All in all, we walked around, got a bite to eat, looked at a few shops and then it was time for dinner with her family.

OP noticed Kelsey acting strange at the train station.

We were supposed to meet them at a specific train station, however they missed their train. Kelsey seemed irritated but I figured it was due to that and worried we’d miss our reservations. I was trying to assure her it’d be okay, even called the restaurant to say we’d be a little late. When her parents arrived, however, she went and sat next to her mom on the train, glaring at me the entire way to the restaurant. I was really confused as it was a 180.

At dinner, Kelsey explained why she was upset, and OP was surprised.

As we’re sitting down to eat, her mother asks what we did that day. Before I can speak, Kelsey says, “Nothing. She didn’t know what she wanted to do.” I chuckled a little and was going to say I had a good time, when Kelsey interrupts and says “It’s not cute. It was actually really annoying.” I was taken aback because she said nothing about being annoyed all day. She was making little jabs at me for not coming up with ideas. Even her parents were side-eyeing her. It was pretty embarrassing.

I really didn’t know what to do. If she had said something earlier, we could’ve talked. But I didn’t want to make things more awkward for her family. The whole dinner, she gave me nasty looks.

OP confronted Kelsey at the hotel, but it didn’t help.

Eventually, we part ways with her family and go back to my hotel. She’s still irritated. I asked where this came from and why she didn’t bring it up all day? She told me that it shouldn’t be up to her to plan this. I was taken aback because never once did she ask me to plan anything.

Kelsey was still upset in the morning, so OP decided not to go to the concert.

Come morning, I reached out to her to ask what time we were leaving for the concert. She gave me an attitude. I finally said “you know what? I’ll forward you your ticket and sell mine. If you’re still this irritated with me, I don’t think we should go.” Suddenly, she started crying, saying I was being unfair, that I should just apologize. I said I did apologize at dinner AND the hotel for not coming up with things to do, but I was also happy with what she did and she should’ve communicated better.

OP went home and Kelsey is still mad.

I did as I promised and left. I was able to get a refund from the venue for my ticket. I got an early train back. Kelsey is still very upset with me and says she wasn’t wrong. AITA?

Kelsey really should’ve told OP she wasn’t having a good day before the day was over. Considering Kelsey was the one who moved, it seems like it would be up to her to know what there is to see and do in her new town.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks Kelsey was the one in the wrong and pointed out that OP actually DID plan something.

Another reader is on OP’s side.

This reader thinks both friends are at fault.

This reader understand’s Kelsey’s perspective but believes OP didn’t do anything wrong since Kelsey didn’t communicate clearly.

This reader thinks Kelsey should’ve picked activities she thought they’d both like.

With friends like this, am I right?

