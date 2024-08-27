Airline Customer Talked to Viewers About How A Woman Tried To Scam Him Out Of Premium Seating On A Flight

Don’t do it…

I’m talking about switching seats on flights, in case you’re wondering. But if you don’t believe me, just listen to what a TikTokker named Mark had to say.

Mark told viewers, “If somebody asks you to switch seats with them on a commercial flight, be cautious because they don’t always have the best intentions.”

He explained what happened to him on a flight and said, “As soon as I sat down, this random lady taps me on the shoulder and she’s just, like, ‘Hey. My seat is right here’” and motioned to the seat next to him.

The woman continued, “‘But my daughter is a couple of aisles up. Would you mind switching with her, so we can sit next to each other?’”

Mark said, “I was already in premium economy, and the only people that were sat down in front of me at that point were in first class. I had to assume that her daughter was in first class.”

He asked the woman to see her ticket but she wouldn’t let him.

Mark added, “Then, she tells me that her daughter has the ticket, and she goes on to describe her daughter. As if she wanted me to walk up and down the aisle of the plane and look for her, so we could switch seats.”

He continued, “All of a sudden, she just gets super lethargic, and she plops her bag in the overhead bin and then falls into the seat next to me, and she’s just like, ‘Being a mother is so hard. I’ve been walking around all day. I’m sorry. I’m just so tired.'”

Mark said, “I got the feeling that she pulled that out of thin air. I was like, ‘No. I’m good here.’”

The woman wasn’t happy with him and told him, “You wouldn’t understand what it takes to be a mother.”

Mark continued his story and said, “Next thing you know, this random due comes down the aisle and taps her on the shoulder and is just like, ‘Ma’am, I think you’re in my seat.’”

The man showed the woman his ticket and he was right: she was in the wrong seat. The woman eventually went to the back of the plane where her seat was actually located.

Take a look at the video.

@mmarkroberts but if somebody does asks to switch seats with you on a flight dont always assume its a scam because i feel there are genuine families that just want to sit together — it was just some random flight on a plane i happened to be on ♬ original sound – Mark Roberts

I’m glad he shut that would-be scammer down!

