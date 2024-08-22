Airline Customer Tried A Travel Hack For Buying Cheaper Plane Tickets In Person And The Airline Employee Just Laughed. – ‘I literally made that lady’s week.’

Social media is filled with a flood of never-ending hacks about every subject imaginable, but have you ever actually tried one out?

A woman named Jasmine did and she posted a video on TikTok about how it all worked out…or didn’t work out.

Jasmine heard about a viral hack that states travelers can get cheaper airline tickets when they buy them directly at an airport instead of online and she decided to give it a shot.

Jasmine told viewers, “I go up there, and I tell a little lady that I’m trying to buy some plane tickets because I heard it’s cheaper here vs. online. That lady was like, ‘That’s not true.’”

The employee searched for tickets for Jasmine and told her that it would be much more expensive to buy them through her than if she purchased them online.

Jasmine said, “She told me the price and it’s $500 more. $500 more! I was like, ‘It’s way cheaper online!’ That lady laughed at me so hard. Like, I literally made that lady’s week, and I’m just like, ‘It’s not funny, Susan.’”

The more you know…

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers responded.

This viewer was thankful she did this.

Another TikTokker didn’t know about this…

And another TikTokker suggested an app for tickets.

I guess not all hacks that go viral are created equal…

