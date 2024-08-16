Neighbor Told Off A Little Boy Who Was Pulling Weeds In Her Yard, So His Babysitter Got Revenge By Ensuring She’d Have Tons Of Weeds To Worry About

I don’t understand old people who don’t give children a break.

I seek petty revenge for those who cannot seek it for themselves. I watch a young boy sometimes for his parents. I know the family well, and they drop the kid off at my house on the way out to date night, shopping, or whatever. They are friends of my family so it’s not a business, just to-be-nice kind of thing.

I have a big yard with pond and woods, essentially a paradise for a kid to play in. He catches frogs, builds forts, whatever. Last summer, he picked a bundle of dead dandelions, put them in a pile, and proceeded to whack them with a big stick. Basically like hitting a golf ball with a club.

This was on the far side of the property downwind from my neighbor near the property line. The old bat comes scampering across her yard, and starts shouting at this little kid. Not asking him to stop, not correcting him, not teaching him, etc. Like verbally abusing the little guy, because she was scared of weeds and crap popping up.

Last weekend, I was at Home Depot and saw their birdfeeders. I bought the cheapest one they had with a big bag of seed, and set it up on my shed, which is about ten feet from her garden. She should have a nice patch of millet to weed next year. With the speed she moves, I’m thinking it should keep her occupied most of the summer. Enjoy that. Don’t yell at little kids.

