Bride And Groom Refuse To Pay For Her Sister-In-Law’s Hotel Room, And Now She’s Refusing To Come To The Wedding

AITAH For not paying for future SILs hotel room at our wedding?

I (31F) am marrying my wonderful fiancé (30M) in Vegas next year. We are going more budget friendly getting married at the little white chapel and not having an actual reception/party after. We’re paying for everyone’s dinner at a nice buffet so there’s something for everyone. It’s just going to be a couple friends and immediate family. Our family lives all over the place so there isn’t really a central location to have a wedding that’s “convenient” for everyone, and we’ve both talked about having a Vegas wedding since we met.

We did agree to pay for our parents hotel rooms so they are in the same hotel as us and where we’re having dinner after the wedding, they just have to pay for their plane tickets. Kind of pricey, but my parents don’t have the money to spend on the hotel, so we figured we’d be fair and pay for both sets of parents to be there. After hearing we’re paying for the parents rooms my fiancé’s sister (F 23) is reaching out asking if we’re paying for her room as well since she doesn’t have the money for it. He explained that we’re only paying for the parents, but she can ask to share with their parents since there’s two queen beds in their room. She wants to bring her BF and his parents won’t allow her to share a room with them and him (their choice). She said it’s unfair to only pay for some of the guest’s rooms and not others and if he wants her there he’ll pay for her and her BF’s room.

He explained it’s not in the wedding budget and she’ll have to come up with the money for a room if she wants to come. Now his other sisters are telling us that we should pay for her room if we want her to be there since my fiancé knows she’s bad with money. He’s told them attending isn’t mandatory and while it would be nice if the whole family could attend, he understands if they can’t afford it since it’s a “destination wedding”. He suggested the three of them share a room, but they all have significant others they want to bring so they don’t want to share rooms. Now all three sisters are saying they aren’t coming because we’re too good to pay for his little sister even though we’re paying for my parents to attend. I feel like they’re just trying to guilt trip us into paying and it’s working because he feels guilty for only paying for some people’s rooms. I’m holding firm that we aren’t paying, but he thinks we might be in the wrong here. AITA for paying for the parents hotel rooms and not others?

