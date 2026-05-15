She Demanded the Impossible. I Responded by Filing the One Ticket That Will End Her Business Career

Working in a call center is not for the faint of heart. Customers can be really rude, and when the customer is talking to you over the phone instead of face to face the rudeness factor can be even more intense.

Imagine working in a call center when a customer calls in with a request. Their request isn’t something that’s possible for you to do, and after looking at their account and dealing with their entitled attitude, you don’t exactly want to go out of your way to do them any favors anyway.

Would you be polite and try to get them off the phone as fast as possible, escalate to your supervisor, or find a way to get revenge?

In this story, one call center worker is in this exact situation, and they wait until the customer is off the phone to get revenge in a very satisfying way that is sure to make the customer furious when they find out.

Let’s read all about it.

Want me yell at me for not giving you free money? Let me take a closer look at your account for any violations. I work in a call center for a big payment processing company, and I receive a phone call from a businesswoman using our platform to send large payments ($5000) to a business partner of hers. She explicitly states this to me, but I notice this individual is sending these business payments in the same manner you would send a personal payment on our platform. I pay this no mind as its not exactly relevant and I was more concerned on the task at hand.

The customer had a concern.

She was upset that her payment was being sent directly from her bank and going to take 3-5 business days to clear. This hasn’t happened before she states, its always gone instantly. I educate her as to why it is taking longer this time, and that it going instantly isn’t a guarantee unless you use an instant form of payment such as a debit or credit card. Of course she becomes upset when she finds out that these methods have fees associated with them, and asks if I would be able to value her as a customer, and waive the $150 payment fee if she did the transaction this way.

The woman didn’t exactly make the company a lot of money.

Now I have an internal tool that I can use to see how much money this person has made us, and its a shame I can’t share it with her, but shes made my company $3.75 in revenue in the two years she’s been using us. If this number had been in the thousands, I most certainly would’ve considered waiving that fee as a one time courtesy, but she’s already costed our company more than she’s made us on this call. She gets belligerent and yelling about how she’s going to take her large amount of business elsewhere if I can’t waive the fee. Over and over again she continues to scream and yell to try and convince me otherwise. I don’t, and the call disconnects.

Time for revenge.

After the call is over I take a closer look at this person’s account, and I added up the business transactions this person has been sent roughly $80,000 worth of personal transactions, which is a loss of roughly $2500 for my company. This is technically an abuse of our services, so I file a ticket to the appropriate department, and her account gets restricted and is no longer allowed to do those kinds of payments.

It would’ve been better for that woman if she had never called.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person seemed to approve of the revenge.

I’m surprised there was only one comment, but the comment isn’t wrong. This revenge was certainly cold, and the customer won’t see it coming.

What’s also great is that the call center employee most likely won’t have to deal with the angry customer’s complaints when she finds out that her account has been restricted. Most likely a coworker will have to deal with that inevitable phone call. Hopefully, OP added some notes to the account so the next person who talks to her will be in the loop on what’s going on.

If the woman on the phone had been nicer and hadn’t started yelling, this call center rep probably wouldn’t have thought about getting revenge. If there’s a lesson here, it’s to be nice to customer service employees.

They have more power over your accounts than you probably realize, and being rude and demanding is not going to work to anyone’s benefit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.