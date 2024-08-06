Chipotle Customer Says She Feels Like A “Villain” For Asking For Basic Service

If you go out for a bite, really the least you expect is good food and good service but what if that falls short.

Well, I don’t know about you but I would tell them what’s up but I get that isn’t everyone’s way.

And people have been complaining online about Chipotle staff being rude.

Margaret Skiff (@margaretskiff) said: “I get so confused when going into, like, a coffee shop or a restaurant, and the employees act like it is the biggest inconvenience that I am there.”

She continued: “I just went into Chipotle, and I understand that Chipotle is probably not the most fun job.”

But if a customer needs food, they need food, right. I mean, that’s pretty basic.

But when Margaret asked for chicken to be added to her bowl, she claimed they responded: “‘We don’t have it.’”

Chipotle didn’t have chicken. Eh. Okay. Right about now, I am demanding a refund.

And as it turned out it was wrong. Another staffer shouted over the chicken was in the “to-go orders.”

But it didn’t stop there. She asked for lettuce and claimed she was told: “We’re out. We don’t have any.”

But over at the to-go station, she said there was “a huge heaping pile of lettuce.”

And the worker just rolled their eyes when Margaret pointed this out, the customer claimed.

It seemed particularly out of order because this customer happened to understand that service staff work under tough conditions. But it doesn’t sound she got anything back.

She finished: “I don’t feel like I’m asking for too much here.”

In her caption, she summed it up: “I feel like being a customer automatically makes me a [villain.]”

Have you ever had poor service or has it become so often now, you barely think about it?

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

