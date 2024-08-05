Dog Owner Keeps Warning Kids To Stay Away From Her Fearful Dog, But When Their Mom Ignores Her Too She Tells Her To Stop Treating The Dog Park Like A Petting Zoo

There’s a well-documented rivalry between young children and small dogs.

So when this pint-sized pooch owner encountered two kids who couldn’t keep their paws to themselves, the playful atmosphere turned precarious.

Read on for the whole story.

AITA for telling a lady that the dog park isn’t a petting zoo I have a very small dog. She’s a rescued tea cup chihuahua who along with some birth defects due to her unfortunate family tree. She’s also very fearful of children, as a lot of tiny dogs tend to be. Because of this, she can come off as aggressive when kids get too close. It’s not usually a problem, and parents usually understand when I explain why their kid can’t play with my dog.

This dog owner has a good understanding of their dog’s behavior and what works best for her.

My dog is okay with other dogs of all sizes. She grew up with labs so she knows how to handle herself. Regardless, when she’s at the dog park I NEVER take my eyes of her. The dog park we go to is great for her because it’s big enough to where she can run around with bigger dogs but still has enough room to keep her distance and move away if she needs to. There’s also a fenced off small dog area, but we rarely use it as there’s usually no one in there. We’ve been going to this dog park for years, with no issues.

But then two little issues roll up to the park.

Recently, a lady came in with her two daughters, about 5 and maybe 3. I didn’t mind her at first. She said she was new to the neighborhood and her girls just wanted to meet the dogs. When they approached mine, I explained to the kids that they couldn’t play with my dog. The problem is it’s been about a month now, and almost every single time I’ve been there’s, she’s there too. I have to explain to her kids every time that they can’t touch my dog, sometimes multiple times.

The dog owner tries to set some boundaries.

Eventually I talked to the mom about it. She gave me a weird look and said, “Look, they’re all fine playing together. It’s good for your dog to learn to be around kids anyway.” I briefly explained to her that that’s not how that works, but rather than make it an issue, I took my dog home.

But boundaries continue to be crossed.

The last straw was the last time I was at the dog park, the older girl hopped the fence and fell right on top of another smaller dog, which, to their credit, they did apologize to the owner for. Not 5 minutes later, I see the two girls corner and taunt my dog, who’s growling and barking at them, clearly terrified. The mom sees this too, and rushes over telling me to calm my dog down, and that if my dogs aggressive I should keep it in the fenced area, even though that area is for small dogs, not aggressive ones. Who would even bring an aggressive dog to a dog park?

The owner couldn’t take it any longer.

I snapped, does she have brain damage? Some sort of short term memory loss? I had already told her AND her kids to leave my dog alone. So I let her know all of this, and ended it by reminding her that the dog park isn’t a petting zoo, it’s specifically so that dogs can play freely. If the kids are preventing even one dog from doing so, they shouldn’t be there. There’s plenty of other, probably safer places for her to take her kids.

Again, I took my dog and left, but not before she called me a jerk, in front of her kids. AITA?

Seems like no amount of logic or reasoning in the world would get through to this mom.

What did Reddit think?

According to this redditor, this dog parent was totally justified.

This mom is acting just as childish as her kids are.

Even though she clearly has no respect for the dog parent, she should at least be looking out for her kids.

How much longer will her kids be allowed to wreak havoc on the dog park?

Some people just have no boundaries. Maybe it’s time for this dog owner to find another spot.

Kids have their own park for a reason.

