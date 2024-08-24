Genetic Mutation Leads To New Type Of Cat With A Unique Coloring

You can never have too many (kinds of) cats!

That’s what cat fanciers are saying in light of the discovery of a new species of feline, or at least a new mutation.

A recent study published in the scientific magazine Animal Genetics reveals a new “Finnish flavor” of feline, a mutation of salmiak, or tuxedo, colored cats.

The salmiak name is in honor of a type of salty licorice candy favored in Finland, and is meant to represent the salt and pepper look of the cats.

First discovered in Central Finland in 2007, the cats stood out for their distinctive color pattern, nearly all white tails, and yellow or green eyes.

They do come in several different variations including black, brown and tortoiseshell, and were initially feared to be infertile due to the relatively low incidence of this fur type — until a salmiak cat give birth to a litter absolutely precious kittens.

For the study, researchers tested the blood of five of the cats and conducted a DNA test on four of the felines.

The test turned up no genetic mutations associated with white fur.

They then performed a whole genome sequencing for two of the cats, turning up a deletion in what’s called the KIT gene, which can encode whether white will turn up in a feline’s coat.

“In summary, comparative data from other species and genotype segregation analysis support the newly discovered KIT region deletion as potentially being a cause of salmiak coat color in cats,” the researchers concluded.

Will this cat eventually be officially entered into pedigreed cat registries?

Only time will tell, but for now, they are certainly earning a place in the hearts of cat lovers everywhere.

