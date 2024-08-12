Girlfriend Usually Go Into Her Boyfriend’s Wallet To Get His Card, But This Time He Got Angry And Said She Crossed A Disrespectful Boundary

Boundaries are a tricky thing sometimes because various factors can influence them.

Also, people may change how they define boundaries.

That’s what happened with the couple in this story.

See if you can figure out why these boundaries changed.

AITA for touching my boyfriend’s wallet? My boyfriend’s apartment building has a shared laundromat that requires you to charge a laundry card using cash, then pay with the card. I didn’t have any banknotes in my wallet to charge the card. BF was focussed on work with headphones on and hates to be disturbed.

Things began ordinarily enough.

I figured I’d just check if he has cash in his wallet to save the long walk to the nearest ATM. I picked up his wallet and opened it, and saw he had cash. I was about to ask if I can take it to charge the card when he removed his headphones and snapped at me to put his wallet down. I thought he was pulling my leg as we frequently use each others bank cards to pay for things.

The mystery deepens and so does the drama.

He scowled at me and said it’s extremely rude and disrespectful to touch somebody else’s wallet. When I again tried to explain myself, he cut me off. AITA? We share everything, and in five years together he’s never acted this way.

Here’s what people are saying.

Good advice. This is a symptom of something.

Definitely. He can wash his own.

I was thinking this, too. Holy soap opera material.

It’s a good idea, but I don’t see it happening.

Fitted sheets should be your only laundry drama.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!