Guelta d’Archei Is A Remote Desert Oasis And Home To Nile Crocodiles

If you ever find yourself traveling through the the Sahara desert, you would likely be keeping a close eye out for any signs of water.

While they are few and far between, there is one incredible location that not only has water, but also some amazing plants and animals that you likely wouldn’t expect.

The location is called Guelta d’Archie and it served as a place where people and animals could stop for water thousands of years ago.

It is in the Ennedi Region of Northeastern Chad, and if you wanted to visit (we don’t recommend it due to political strife, kidnappings, terrorism, and other issues), it would take a four day trip in a 4×4 just to reach.

This is about as remote as you can imagine, but once you get there, it is like nowhere else on Earth.

Upon arrival, you will see a narrow valley with high rock walls on either side. These rock walls help to block the sun for most of the day, which helps to reduce evaporation in the shallow freshwater pools.

Since this is one of very few sources of freshwater in the region, it is not surprising that plants and animals are abundant in the area. In a 2016 brochure published by UNESCO, you will read:

“In this oasis exists a relict fauna and flora, concentrated for the most part in the gorges with water sources. One of the most iconic examples is the presence of crocodiles in the Guelta d’Archeï. These crocodiles have survived since the end of the river connections, thousands of years ago. They are the last survivors in the Sahara, other than populations in the Nile River Valley in Egypt and in Mauritania.”

You read that right. You will find crocodiles in this remote desert location.

Today, there are no permanent settlements of humans in the area, and it is quite rare for anyone to even visit.

If you look at the rock walls, however, you will quickly see that people lived here (or at least rested here for extended periods) thousands of years ago.

The walls have extensive paintings, engravings, and other types of art all around them.

Angele Aloumbe works for African Parks out of Chad, and once told BBC Travel:

“These paintings help us to reconnect with our identity, our culture and where we come from. Ennedi is an open book to the history of our ancestors. I’m always crying when I go to Ennedi. It’s such a beautiful landscape with very untouched people. No one can go there without feeling a connection. It has something really special.”

While this oasis sounds incredible, it can be dangerous to visit. In addition to the hazardous four day journey, both the US State Department and the UK Foreign Office has issued advisories against all types of travel to the country.

It is a shame as this unique part of the world would undoubtedly be at the top of many people’s bucket lists if it were safer.

Maybe someday people will be able to visit this amazing oasis in the desert.

