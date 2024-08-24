He Arrived At The Restaurant Before His Wife, But When She Arrived 15 Minutes Later She Was Mad At Him For Not Putting In Their Name

Sometimes when you arrive at a busy or popular restaurant you have to wait awhile before a table is available.

Is it common knowledge to go ahead and put your name down if you’re the first one in your party to arrive?

This wife thinks so, and gave her husband and earful for waiting for her to arrive.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not putting in our name at a restaurant My wife called me the other day at the end of the work day. She was at her brother’s and wanted to know what we should do about dinner. We decided to go to a nearby local restaurant. There is always a small wait. She and her brother were about 10 minutes from the restaurant, and I was fifteen minutes away. They said they were leaving now so I hurried over.

He arrived at the restaurant first.

When I got there, I could see from my parking spot, they were not there yet. I called to find out where they were. They had not left yet. I said that I would stay in my truck until they got there.

When they finally showed up, they were mad at him.

They arrived 15 minutes later. When we were all there, I put my name down. They were mad at me for waiting to put my name down until they got there. I said well I should not have to be the only one who waits.

This isn’t the first time his wife has shown up late, and he believes she does it on purpose.

This sort of thing happens all the time. They expect others to wait on them. They purposefully arrive late so they don’t have to help set up for things, get ready, or put in a name to do the waiting. It’s purposeful and I hate it. So I intentionally chose not to put my name down so they would have to wait. I made this decision because they didn’t leave until I got there.

His wife knew she was keeping him waiting.

I share my location with my wife and she did admit to checking to see where my dot was before I called. I don’t care about waiting, I am just tired of it always being my responsibility to wait and it being forced upon me. I told them I was going to wait in my truck. They did not ask me to put in my name when I called but were upset that they had to wait when they got there. They expected it to have been taken care of.

He doesn’t like to be late.

I am an on time person. I am tired of them being late on purpose so they don’t have to wait their turn. They said I was a jerk because I could’ve put our name in but intentionally did not, but I think I was just being fair to make all of us wait. So AITAH for intentionally not putting our name in until they arrived?

It seems like the wife and brother are the ones who are in the wrong here since they intentionally left after he had already arrived at the restaurant.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this story…

I bet that was an uncomfortable ride home!

