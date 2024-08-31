He Was Told To Stay Until The Job Was Done, So He Stayed All Night, Got An Extra Day Off Work Plus Extra Pay, And The Manager Was Written Up

It’s unclear if some managers don’t want their words to be taken literally or if they simply haven’t considered how long certain things take.

The employee in this story did what he was asked to do and was rewarded wonderfully for it.

He knew exactly what he was doing. His manager did not. Check out how it happened.

“Stay until it’s done?” Ok, I’m doing it by the book then and getting an extra day off. A manager texted me that I “had to stay until it (my project work) was done.” So I spent the entire night going by the book, taking pictures, and documenting everything I could.

He watches his plan unfold.

By the time I finished, it was 7am and my shift started in 30 minutes. My favorite manager saw me first thing the next day and said, “Oh you’re in early!” “I never left,” I replied. Her face dropped because they have a rule that while management (including supervisors — that’s me) can work more than 16 hours. If they work more than 20hrs they need a 24hr reset.

Then he enjoys the rewards of his actions.

So not only was I going to not be able to make my morning shift I couldn’t make my evening shift either. I was still going to be paid for both while being sent home. She asked me who told me to do this and I showed her the message from the evening manager telling me to “Stay until it is finished.” I went home and enjoyed my extra day off into weekend. When I came back I had an interview about the incident with the senior manager. After showing my messages, which the manager tried to delete but only did on his side. I was dismissed without any issues. The manager was written up by the senior manager and they had to pay me my two regular shifts plus 24 hours of overtime.

Here’s what people are saying.

You really need to just say no. That’s the only way to protect yourself and encourage change.

I thought that was unfortunate, too. It doesn’t make sense.

A lot of managers don’t understand computers or networks at all.

Very incompetent. Or lazy. Probably both.

I do, too! Who know what other stunts he pulls.

Please quit this job.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.